Grand Reopening for Hayden Visitor Center

You are cordially invited to join U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and National Park Service officials at 10:00 a.m. (MST) on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, for a ribbon cutting ceremony marking the grand reopening of the Carl Hayden Visitor Center at Glen Canyon Dam near Page, Arizona. Tours of the dam and power plant will be provided.

The ceremony will celebrate Reclamation and National Park Service collaboration to remodel the inter-agency visitor center. Its updated, STEM-based interactive exhibits tell the story of the Colorado River, Glen Canyon Dam and Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. Glen Canyon Dam is the key unit of the Colorado River Storage Project and a crucial national infrastructure resource. The Carl Hayden Visitor Center overlooks Glen Canyon, Lake Powell and Glen Canyon Dam–centerpieces of the 1.25 million-acre Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, which includes unparalleled natural, historic and cultural resources.

Who: Bureau of Reclamation and National Park Service Officials

What: Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Grand Reopening of Carl Hayden Visitor Center at Glen Canyon Dam

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2017

10:00 a.m. MST

Where: Carl Hayden Visitor Center

Glen Canyon Dam

Highway 89 at the Colorado River

Page, AZ