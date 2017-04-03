Grand Re-opening of Carl Hayden Visitor Center Tomorrow

There will be a grand re-opening of the Carl Hayden Visitor Center tomorrow.

The idea is the showcase the improvements and upgrades that have been made at the visitor center at Glen Canyon Dam. Festivities will get underway at 10 a.m.

This is the first full redesign and replacement of all of the visitors’ center displays since the facility was originally opened in 1968. Several display replacements were installed since 1968, but this is the first full replacement of all the displays.

The new informational and interactive displays are updated with the latest science and data and applied the latest educating techniques focusing on STEM (Science, Technical, Engineer, and Mathematics) careers.