Grand Re-Opening for Window Rock Bashas’

The Bashas’ supermarket in Window Rock celebrated its Grand Re-Opening Celebration with some major changes.

The newly remodeled store in Window Rock now has a larger selection of healthy, easy to identify food items. In addition, the store has a new color scheme, décor, signage and features the artwork of Baje Whitethorne, Larry Yazzie and Oreland Joe.

In addition the Window Rock Bashas’ now hosts the first Starbucks location on the Navajo Nation.

The key for Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye and Vice President Jonathan Nez is the move toward healthier eating habits.

Since the beginning of their administration he and Nez have promoted exercise and other healthy initiatives, Begaye said.

“We refocused our message, distributed healthy snacks at the parades, and hosted candy exchanges afterward to great success,” Begaye said. “People are wanting to be more healthy and active. We appreciate Bashas’ for helping the Navajo Nation become stronger.”

Also on hand for the November 8 re-opening were Edward “Trey” Basha III, president and CEO of Bashas’ grocery store, and Johnny Basha, senior vice president of special projects for Bashas’ Family of Stores.

Now the Window Rock Bashas’ looks like a store you’d find in Scottsdale, Nez said.

Bashas’ is proud of its 35-year relationship with the Navajo Nation, Edward Basha III said. He said Bashas’ supports the Diné Healthy program championed by the Begaye-Nez administration.

Basha also revealed plans to build a new supermarket in Sanders, Ariz.

“For us, as a family and company, we are privileged to have a long-standing relationship with the Navajo Nation,” Basha said. “We’re excited that our partnership has continued to evolve. We will change the way we go to market such as with Diné Healthy, showing our support of the initiatives that the Navajo Nation brings forth.”

All seven of the current locations will now have organic options and green labels indicating which foods are healthy. They have made it as simple as possible for all ages to locate the foods that will provide the nutrients human bodies need.

“Window Rock’s newly-remodeled Bashas’ Diné Market is a testament to our company’s commitment to serving the people of the Navajo Nation,” said Johnny Basha.