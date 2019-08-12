Grand Opening Wednesday; Re-Employment Center

It will be a big day in Page this Wednesday when dignitaries from across the state and the Navajo Nation converge for a special dedication. It’s the Grand Opening of the Northern Arizona Region Re-Employment Center.

The center is in response to the imminent closing of the Navajo Generating Station, just outside Page. Some workers will retire, others have found new jobs and still others will be looking once the plant shuts its doors.

But good news; the Re-Employment center isn’t just for NGS employees and former employees; it will be for anyone looking to become employed. Or if you are employed, it could be an avenue to move up in the business world.

Gretchen Kitchel is a spokesperson for the Salt River Project and spoke with Lake Powell Communication about this event. She mentioned how unusual it normally is to have so many different entities getting together on such a project.

“Coconino County Supervisor Lena Fowler wanted to do something meaningful for her constituency that would help after the closing of NGS,” said Kitchel. “So she called a small group of people together to see if we could work on ‘workforce development’ together.”

She explained that workforce development is one of the major things you need to do in order to boost employment in an area.

“So she (Fowler) got a group together to see what we could do for the region,” added Kitchel.

They concluded that it was important that they have a physical presence in Page. And this one location will be represented by many organizations, all aimed at helping people who are looking for a job or simply looking to see where what they might do to further their future.

“So if you’re looking to further your career, you can make one stop and see all the options available to you,” said Kitchel.

Many dignitaries are expected at Wednesday’s Grand Opening, including Navajo President Jonathan Nez, US House Member Tom O’Halleran, County Supervisor Chair Lena Fowler and Page Mayor Levi Tappan, and others.

The event is at the NGS Pera Club at 445 Haul Road. It runs from 5 PM to 7 PM on Wednesday.