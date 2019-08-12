News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Grand Opening Wednesday; Re-Employment Center

Grand Opening Wednesday; Re-Employment Center
August 12
09:58 2019
Print This Article

It will be a big day in Page this Wednesday when dignitaries from across the state and the Navajo Nation converge for a special dedication. It’s the Grand Opening of the Northern Arizona Region Re-Employment Center.

The center is in response to the imminent closing of the Navajo Generating Station, just outside Page. Some workers will retire, others have found new jobs and still others will be looking once the plant shuts its doors.

But good news; the Re-Employment center isn’t just for NGS employees and former employees; it will be for anyone looking to become employed. Or if you are employed, it could be an avenue to move up in the business world.

Gretchen Kitchel is a spokesperson for the Salt River Project and spoke with Lake Powell Communication about this event. She mentioned how unusual it normally is to have so many different entities getting together on such a project.

“Coconino County Supervisor Lena Fowler wanted to do something meaningful for her constituency that would help after the closing of NGS,” said Kitchel. “So she called a small group of people together to see if we could work on ‘workforce development’ together.”

She explained that workforce development is one of the major things you need to do in order to boost employment in an area.

“So she (Fowler) got a group together to see what we could do for the region,” added Kitchel.

They concluded that it was important that they have a physical presence in Page. And this one location will be represented by many organizations, all aimed at helping people who are looking for a job or simply looking to see where what they might do to further their future.

“So if you’re looking to further your career, you can make one stop and see all the options available to you,” said Kitchel.

Many dignitaries are expected at Wednesday’s Grand Opening, including Navajo President Jonathan Nez, US House Member Tom O’Halleran, County Supervisor Chair Lena Fowler and Page Mayor Levi Tappan, and others.

The event is at the NGS Pera Club at 445 Haul Road. It runs from 5 PM to 7 PM on Wednesday.

Grand Opening Wednesday; Re-Employment Center - overview

Summary: Area leaders are opening a Re-Employment Center in Page to help displaced NGS employees, and others, find work

Tags
jonathan nezlena fowlerNGSsrptom o'halleran

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.