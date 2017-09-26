Grand CYN Railway Going Pink!

The Grand Canyon Railway Goes Pink with an All-Female-Run Train on October 20 in Honor of Breast Cancer Awareness

As Beyoncé states, “Who Runs the World? Girls!” On October 20, the Grand Canyon Railway will be run 100% by female employees – from conductor to engineer to passenger service attendants. This is the second annual all-female running of the train, and riders are encouraged to wear pink in support of October being Breast Cancer Awareness month.

“We decided to make this a yearly tradition, as it is a cause very close to our hearts, “ stated Bruce Brossman, regional director of sales and marketing for Xanterra Parks & Resorts. “It’s a chance where we get to honor our female employees as well as show our support for those affected by this disease.”

Train reservations may be made by visiting www.thetrain.com/the-train or by calling 1-800-The-Train (1-800-843- 8724).