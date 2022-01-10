News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Grand Circle Arts Alliance to Host Zoom Meeting Tonight

January 10
09:23 2022
Photo featuring the art of Kendall Aronoff, the logo design winner for Grand Circle Arts Alliance. Photo Courtesy of the ‘Grand Circle Arts’ Facebook page.

The Grand Circle Arts Alliance is hosting a Zoom meeting today (Monday, January 10th) to discuss their ventures for the new year. The online meeting will take place from 6-7pm. The agenda includes a discussion about the Arts’ Alliance new indoor retail space at the Atomic Art Gallery and Grand Circle Arts Alliance Art Co-Operative (otherwise known as “The Co-Op”), discussion on their upcoming Market in the Park events, hosting kids’ craft nights at The Co-Op, helping artists get their business licenses, and the non-profit status of Grand Circle Arts. Creatives of all kinds are invited to join this Zoom meeting by clicking the link below:

Meeting Date: Monday, January 10th
Meeting Time: 6-7pm

If you have any questions about the meeting or the Grand Circle Arts Alliance, you can contact [email protected]

(Header Image courtesy of bodobe on Pixabay)

