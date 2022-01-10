Grand Circle Arts Alliance to Host Zoom Meeting Tonight

The Grand Circle Arts Alliance is hosting a Zoom meeting today (Monday, January 10th) to discuss their ventures for the new year. The online meeting will take place from 6-7pm. The agenda includes a discussion about the Arts’ Alliance new indoor retail space at the Atomic Art Gallery and Grand Circle Arts Alliance Art Co-Operative (otherwise known as “The Co-Op”), discussion on their upcoming Market in the Park events, hosting kids’ craft nights at The Co-Op, helping artists get their business licenses, and the non-profit status of Grand Circle Arts. Creatives of all kinds are invited to join this Zoom meeting by clicking the link below:

Zoom Meeting Link

Meeting Date: Monday, January 10th

Meeting Time: 6-7pm

If you have any questions about the meeting or the Grand Circle Arts Alliance, you can contact [email protected]

(Header Image courtesy of bodobe on Pixabay)