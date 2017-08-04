Grand Canyon Water Notice

There are irregularities with the Inner Canyon chlorination system.

As a proactive, precautionary measure, we are recommending that you to boil water until advised otherwise. Filtration and treatment are also options. Affected areas include Indian Garden, Phantom Ranch, Cottonwood, Manzanita and water sources at Mile 1.5 and Mile 3 on the Bright Angel Trail.

We anticipate repairs to the system within 24 hours.

Staying hydrated in the canyon is important to your health.

Specific questions: contact Brenna White 928-638-7906

Office of Communications

Grand Canyon National Park