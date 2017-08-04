News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Grand Canyon Water Notice

Grand Canyon Water Notice
August 04
05:33 2017
Print This Article

 

There are irregularities with the Inner Canyon chlorination system.

As a proactive, precautionary measure, we are recommending that you to boil water until advised otherwise. Filtration and treatment are also options. Affected areas include Indian Garden, Phantom Ranch, Cottonwood, Manzanita and water sources at Mile 1.5 and Mile 3 on the Bright Angel Trail.

We anticipate repairs to the system within 24 hours.

Staying hydrated in the canyon is important to your health.

Specific questions: contact Brenna White 928-638-7906

Office of Communications

Grand Canyon National Park

Tags
grand canyon water problem

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved. | Visit us on Google+
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.