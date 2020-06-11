News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Grand Canyon Star Party Goes Virtual

Grand Canyon Star Party Goes Virtual
June 11
12:29 2020
Print This Article

Grand Canyon National Park and the Grand Canyon Conservancy invite you to the Virtual Grand Canyon Star Party 2020, June 13-20! While the on-site event at Grand Canyon National Park has been canceled on both rims due to concerns over COVID-19 this year, the park will bring the wonders of the night sky into the virtual realm through a series of video premieres, guest astronomers, speakers, and more. 

Each evening from June 13-20, Grand Canyon National Park will premiere two videos on their Facebook platform. The first video will be one of eight special guest speakers from the Star Party Speaker Series. Each speaker will present their program over a video-conferencing feed. The next video will be the “Virtual Grand Canyon Star Party.” Astronomers will connect video cameras to their telescopes and pick out ten to twelve celestial objects over the course of an hour to ninety minutes.

Join the astronomers as they develop realtime astrophotographs before your eyes of galaxies, nebulae, globular clusters, asterisms, and much more. The virtual star parties are brought to us courtesy of the Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association and Focus Astronomy. The astronomers and speakers will populate the chat rooms during the premieres to answer your questions.

For a complete schedule of events planned for the Virtual Grand Canyon Star Party 2020, please visit: http://www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/grand-canyon-star-party.htm
Grand Canyon Star Party Goes Virtual - overview

Summary: Grand Canyon Star Party Goes Virtual

Tags
astronomersfilm premiersgrand canyonnational park servicenorth rimNPSonline facebook pagesouth rimspeakersstar party

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.