Grand Canyon Star Party Goes Virtual

Grand Canyon National Park and the Grand Canyon Conservancy invite you to the Virtual Grand Canyon Star Party 2020, June 13-20! While the on-site event at Grand Canyon National Park has been canceled on both rims due to concerns over COVID-19 this year, the park will bring the wonders of the night sky into the virtual realm through a series of video premieres, guest astronomers, speakers, and more.

Each evening from June 13-20, Grand Canyon National Park will premiere two videos on their Facebook platform. The first video will be one of eight special guest speakers from the Star Party Speaker Series. Each speaker will present their program over a video-conferencing feed. The next video will be the “Virtual Grand Canyon Star Party.” Astronomers will connect video cameras to their telescopes and pick out ten to twelve celestial objects over the course of an hour to ninety minutes.

Join the astronomers as they develop realtime astrophotographs before your eyes of galaxies, nebulae, globular clusters, asterisms, and much more. The virtual star parties are brought to us courtesy of the Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association and Focus Astronomy. The astronomers and speakers will populate the chat rooms during the premieres to answer your questions.