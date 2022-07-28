Grand Canyon South Rim Enters Level 2 Water Restrictions

News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

July 28
10:41 2022
On Friday, National Park officials announced that the Grand Canyon South Rim would be entering mandatory Level 2 water restrictions in order to conserve water resources.

The announcement follows the failure of a valve installed at Pipe Creek, meaning the South Rim has lost the ability to fully pressurize the Transcanyon Pipeline.

A new valve will be installed, but in the meantime, a Level 2 water conservation measure will means several things for all concessions at the park:  They must switch to disposable dishes and utensils, change their menu to minimize water usage for food prep and dish washing,  adopt low water use practices for hotel room cleaning, and will serve drinking water at restaurants by request only.

In addition to these measures, the Grand Canyon South Rim’s mandate includes a ban on watering lawns and plants, washing cars, and filling the sink with water while washing dishes.

Under these restrictions it is strongly recommended that people report any drips, leaks, or other water loss, turn off water while brushing teeth, shaving, etc., only run dishwashers with full loads and in eco-mode if available, and take shorter showers.

grand canyon south rimNPSwater restrictions

