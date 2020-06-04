Page Library Opening by Appointment Only Starting Tuesday, June 9, patrons may visit the library with an appointment by calling the [...]

Grand Canyon Opens North Rim to Day Use, South Entrance Full-time, River Trips to Start Beginning June 5, 2020, the following areas will be open for visitors: South Rim’s south [...]

Drowning Victim Recovered from Lake Powell On June 3, 2020, a National Park Service search crew located the body of the [...]

Wayne’s Words Fishing Report June 3, 2020 June 3, 2020 Lake Elevation 3605 Water Temperature 71-75 F We confirmed that striped bass spawning began last [...]