Grand Canyon Opens North Rim to Day Use, South Entrance Full-time, River Trips to Start
June 04
10:45 2020
Beginning June 5, 2020, the following areas will be open for visitors:
- South Rim’s south entrance will be open 24/7
- The East Entrance to the park at Desert View, and the Desert View Watchtower area will remain CLOSED. You must use the South Entrance near the town of Tusayan to enter and exit the park.
- Mather Campground will open for existing family site reservations only. Group sites will not be available at this time.
- Some overnight lodging will reopen in Grand Canyon Village.
- The North Rim will be open for day use. The North Rim General Store will be open, and gasoline will be available with a credit card.
- The campground at Tuweep will be open
- Before you plan a visit to any area of the Grand Canyon, you are encouraged to visit the website for the latest and most up-to-date information:
https://www.nps.gov/grca/index.htm
Beginning June 14, 2020, Grand Canyon National Park will initiate a phased reopening of Colorado River commercial and noncommercial trips.
- Private, noncommercial river trips with current permits will be authorized to launch, and no new permits will be issued through at least the end of June. Noncommercial river trips including administrative trips should contact the Grand Canyon River Permit Office via email at: [email protected] for details.
- Commercial river trips will resume with implemented mitigation measures including modified passenger capacities for some launches, so customers should contact the commercial river companies for any potential impact to their trip.