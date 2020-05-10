Grand Canyon NEWS: North Rim Stays Closed; No River Rafting for Now

North Rim to Remain Closed Beyond May 15

For many years the Grand Canyon’s North Rim has been closed for the winter months. But it was usually May 15th when it was re-opened again.

But apparently, that will not be the case in 2020!

Actually, the entire Grand Canyon National Park is closed right now, and has been since April 1st due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. According to reports, there have actually been two confirmed cases of Coronavirus on park grounds.

As of Sunday May 10th, there’s no word on when the park will re-open. Likewise, there’s no indication when the North Rim will be open again.

Interestingly, ADOT will be re-opening State Route 67 this Friday, May 15th, as it usually does. Route 67 is the 43-mile road that goes south from Jacob Lake to the North Rim entrance.

Kaibab National Forest

It is worth noting that the campgrounds within the Kaibab National Forest are also closed due to the virus. In addition, campfires are prohibited for fear of fires spreading.

No River Rafting for Now

According to a weekend release from the National Park Service, Grand Canyon National Park officials have extended the ban on administrative, research, private and commercial river rafting trips through Saturday June 13th in order to best stay in compliance with local health guidelines.

According to the park’s website:

“Resumption of river trips will be evaluated periodically to provide up to 30 days advance notice to allow companies and private boaters time to adjust travel arrangements and prepare for trips. This is an update from the previous suspension date of May 21, 2020.”