Grand Canyon National Park to Temporarily Close Colorado River Trail for Maintenance Starting Monday

Due to an unanticipated rockslide the National Park Service (NPS) will close the Colorado River Trail between Pipe Creek and the Silver Bridge for trail repair starting Monday, April 3 at 7 a.m. The trail will be closed to foot traffic and stock use. The NPS anticipates the closure will be in effect for a week or more while crews stabilize a retaining wall. Hikers can access Phantom Ranch and Bright Angel Campground via the South Kaibab Trail during the closure.

The NPS reminds hikers that the North Kaibab Trail at the Redwall Bridge remains closed at this time, while crews stabilize a rockslide above the trail. That closure is in effect from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day of the week while crews are working.

Access to Ribbon Falls is also closed. The footbridge that crosses Bright Angel Creek sustained damage making it impassable to foot traffic. There is no estimated time of repair for the bridge—it will remain closed until further notice.

The current closures do not affect the South Kaibab Trail, Phantom Ranch, Bright Angel Campground, Cottonwood Campground, Indian Garden Campground, or the Bright Angel Trail to Pipe Creek.

The National Park Service emphasizes the importance of staying on designated trails at all times and hikers should not attempt to go over or around any trail closures. There are no detours in place.

Trail users should pay attention to directions from park rangers, volunteers, and signs placed along the trail. As always, rangers remind hikers and backpackers to plan ahead and check at a visitor center or the Backcountry Information Center for updates.