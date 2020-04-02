News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Grand Canyon National Park Closes

April 02
11:59 2020
Yellowstone, Grand Teton, Joshua Tree, Arches, Canyonlands are all among some of the big-name parks which have just recently closed to visitors. And now we can add the name of Grand Canyon to the list of closures due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Grand Canyon National Park announced the immediate closure in a press release Wednesday evening. The National Park Service said they are closing based on the recommendation of health officials in Coconino County, Arizona. The Park was already operating with very limited services, had implemented closures in many areas, and had even closed some trails. But, park officials had resisted calls from many for a full closure. The first case of coronavirus, a park employee, was announced earlier this week.

Besides the millions of visitors to the park every year, the South Rim is home to several thousand residents in Grand Canyon Village and the nearby town of Tusayan.

 

