News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Grand Canyon Most Popular Visitor Destination in USA

Grand Canyon Most Popular Visitor Destination in USA
September 01
09:35 2022
Print This Article

Grand Canyon SignA new study conducted by Airport Parking Reservations looked at tourist attractions across the United States, and found that the most popular visitor attraction in the country is the Grand Canyon.

The study analyzed several data points to determine the most popular tourist attraction in the country, including annual Google search volume, TripAdvisor review score, Instagram hashtags, and TikTok views.

The Grand Canyon received an overall popularity rating of 8.22 out of 10, putting it in first place.

The second most popular tourist attraction in the United States is Times Square, New York, which came in with a score of 7.20 overall.

You can find the full article here.

Grand Canyon Most Popular Visitor Destination in USA - overview

Summary: Grand Canyon Most Popular Visitor Destination in USA

Tags
grand canyonpage arizonatouristvacation

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.