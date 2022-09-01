Grand Canyon Most Popular Visitor Destination in USA

A new study conducted by Airport Parking Reservations looked at tourist attractions across the United States, and found that the most popular visitor attraction in the country is the Grand Canyon.

The study analyzed several data points to determine the most popular tourist attraction in the country, including annual Google search volume, TripAdvisor review score, Instagram hashtags, and TikTok views.

The Grand Canyon received an overall popularity rating of 8.22 out of 10, putting it in first place.

The second most popular tourist attraction in the United States is Times Square, New York, which came in with a score of 7.20 overall.

