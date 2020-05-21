News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Grand Canyon Memorial Weekend Hours

Grand Canyon Memorial Weekend Hours
May 21
10:35 2020
Print This Article

Grand Canyon National Park’s South Rim will be open again for the Memorial Day Weekend beginning Friday, May 22 through Monday 25 for limited entry and recreational access.

The South Entrance will be open from 4-10 a.m. for visitors to enter the park. The entrance will close at 10 a.m. and visitors already inside the park can remain for day use access until sunset.

Entrances fees will be collected and paid at automated fee machines, by purchasing a pass in advance at third-party vendors, or online.

East Desert View Drive is open until Navajo Point where vehicles will turn around. Some limited services are being offered over the long Memorial Day Weekend along with some rim and inner canyon hiking trails.

Find out more detailed information by visiting the Grand Canyon website: https://www.nps.gov/grca/index.htm

Grand Canyon Memorial Weekend Hours - overview

Summary: Grand Canyon Memorial Weekend Hours

Tags
feesgrand canyonhoursmemorial weekendopeningsouth entrance

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.