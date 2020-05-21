Grand Canyon Memorial Weekend Hours

Grand Canyon National Park’s South Rim will be open again for the Memorial Day Weekend beginning Friday, May 22 through Monday 25 for limited entry and recreational access.

The South Entrance will be open from 4-10 a.m. for visitors to enter the park. The entrance will close at 10 a.m. and visitors already inside the park can remain for day use access until sunset.

Entrances fees will be collected and paid at automated fee machines, by purchasing a pass in advance at third-party vendors, or online.

East Desert View Drive is open until Navajo Point where vehicles will turn around. Some limited services are being offered over the long Memorial Day Weekend along with some rim and inner canyon hiking trails.

Find out more detailed information by visiting the Grand Canyon website: https://www.nps.gov/grca/index.htm