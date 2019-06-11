The next event in the popular Vacation Races series will take place this weekend. The Grand Canyon Half Marathon might result in more than a few runners in your way Saturday, plan on delays if you’re planning to visit Big Saddle, Crazy Jug or Monument Points. The race will wind its way through forest roads between the three locations. Up to 1,000 racers are expected, as well as their support teams and the race staff.

The half marathon starts at 9 am (Utah Time) near the meadow at Big Saddle cabin in the southwest part of the district and continues along open Forest Service roads, offering up a 100 miler, a 50 miler, a 55K and a trail half-marathon for varying skill levels.

Officials expect the area to be clear on Saturday by 3 pm.

Runners interested in getting in on the lower-priced early registration for the Antelope Canyon Ultras set for March 14-15, 2020 can sign up now through July 28th here.