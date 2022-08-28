Grand Canyon: Body Recovered Below Bright Angel Point

News Release Date: August 27, 2022

Grand Canyon National Park Rangers recover body below Bright Angel Point

On Friday, August 26 at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report of a visitor who fell from the rim west of the Bright Angel Point Trail on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park.

Responding rangers located the body of a 44-year-old male approximately 200 ft. below the rim. The visitor was off trail when he accidentally fell off the edge.

Rangers encourage visitors to have a safe and memorable vacation to Grand Canyon by keeping the following in mind:



Stay on designated trails and walkways and always keep a safe distance of at least six feet (2 m) from the edge of the rim.

In areas where there is a railing or fence, do not climb over the barrier.

Keep an eye on all the people in your group, especially small children. Make sure that your travel companions have both feet firmly planted on pavement or developed trails.

Know where the edge is. Watch foot placement and look for trip hazards.

Do not run, jump, or perform physical stunts near the rim.

Do not back up without first looking where you are going.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office. No additional information is available at this time.