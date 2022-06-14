News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Grand Canyon Accident Claims Life of Tennessee Woman

June 14
11:36 2022
A Tennessee woman has died after an incident this weekend along the Colorado River at the Grand Canyon National Park.

According to officials, 47-year-old Sheetal Patel was cooling off along Pipe Creek Beach on Saturday afternoon when she fell into the water and got caught up by the river’s current.

Commercial guides on scene were able to reach Patel by boat and started performing CPR.

She was later reported dead despite lifesaving efforts.

The incident is under investigation.

colorado riverDeathgrand canyon

