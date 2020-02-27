Grand Canyon: 2020 Bearss Fellowship Award Recipient Announced

News Release Date: February 26, 2020

Grand Canyon, AZ – The National Park Service (NPS) is pleased to announce that the 2020 Edwin C. Bearss History Fellowship has been awarded to Jeremy Childs, a member of Grand Canyon National Park’s Interpretation Division at the South Rim Village.

Childs is working full time at Grand Canyon National Park while completing a master’s degree in history from Arizona State University.

Childs attributes his academic focus of ‘unsilencing’ figures in history and providing them with a voice to inspiring him to think about history differently and dig deeper into stories that are often overlooked. Utilizing the park’s research library and archival records, he’s focused his research on Grand Canyon and the National Park Service.

Last year, Childs developed and presented an evening program honoring the 150th anniversary of the Powell Expedition, the first known traverse of the Colorado River in 1869.

“Much of the expedition is accredited to John Powell, so I wanted to feature the stories of the nine crewmembers, not only during the 96-day trip, but before and after it too,” added Childs.

Childs is looking forward to kicking off a new evening program this summer and completing his master’s in October 2020. The evening program will be a lantern-led walk through the Grand Canyon National Park Pioneer Cemetery, providing a tour of the National Park Service via six former NPS park superintendents interred there.

Childs transferred to Grand Canyon in May 2017, from Stones River National Battlefield, Tennessee, where he previously worked with Edwin Bearss on various occasions.

“I know and respect his work, so to be suggested in his company is quite an honor,” said Childs.

Historian Frances Kennedy recently called to congratulate Jeremy for his winning application. Kennedy and her husband, the late NPS Director Roger Kennedy, endowed the fellowship in honor of Edwin Bearss, who served as NPS Chief Historian from 1981 to 1994. The Kennedys’ generous gift supports NPS employees’ graduate-level studies in American History or American Studies and is administered in partnership with the National Park Foundation.

Congratulations to Jeremy for his accomplishment, and his commitment to strengthening and expanding capacities for professional history across the National Park Service.

Nature, Culture, and History at the Grand Canyon: https://grcahistory.org/