Graduation in Hildale

Guess who was in Hildale, Utah yesterday to deliver the commencement address at Water Canyon High School? It was Utah Lt. Governor Spencer Cox.

For many years it would not have been likely to find a Utah state official within the bounds of Hildale, or neighboring Colorado City, Arizona. But changes are apparently happening in Short Creek.

Twenty-five graduates received their diplomas on Monday. It was a very happy occasion for students, parents and friends.

Years past it was difficult for girls in the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to get a high school education.

In fact, seventeen years ago then-FLDS leader Warren Jeffs ordered that all public schools should be closed in his FLDS communities. Jeffs didn’t like the US Government teaching his young ones.

One report now indicates that as many as 85% of those who live in Hildale are not members of the FLDS cult. And the number of students who attend Water Canyon HS is increasing every year. In fact, Washington County (Utah) has plans to build a football field for the school in the near future.