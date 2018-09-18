Governor Herbert Visits Big Water

Utah Governor Gary Herbert was in Big Water last week for the unveiling of a new dinosaur discovery. Akainacephalus johnsoni, a club-tailed, armored dinosaur was found in the Kaiparowits Formation of Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument. Bureau of Land Management paleontologist Alan Titus outlined for the gathering the many non-dinosaur discoveries made in the monument, they include lake turtles with six-foot diameters, armored giant tortoises, 35-foot alligators and land-dwelling crocodiles. The johnsoni beast, which sported spikes and cones on its head and snout, lived in the area 75 to 80 million years ago. The discovery is the fourteenth in the monument since 2005.