Governor Extends Eviction Protection

Additionally, the Governor is allocating $650,000 to Community Action Agencies for additional staff to process rental assistance for those in need. In total, state and local governments have made more than $80 million available to assist renters and prevent homelessness.

“Today’s plan protects families and individuals impacted by COVID-19 while empowering them to keep making rent payments,” said Governor Ducey. “This is the right thing to do for public health and our economy. I’m grateful to all the stakeholders who have worked with us and are working together to protect families and prioritize public health. We’ll continue working with our partners at the county and local levels to make resources and assistance available for all those impacted by COVID-19.”

Executive Order

On March 24, Governor Ducey issued an Executive Order delaying the enforcement of eviction action orders for renters impacted by COVID-19 for 120 days. Today’s Executive Order extends the provisions of that order. To qualify, eligible renters will need to notify their landlord or property owner of a hardship of COVID-19 in writing and request a payment plan. After August 21, renters will need to provide their landlord or property owner a copy of their completed pending application for rental assistance through a state, city, county or nonprofit program.

Relief For Renters

Governor Ducey in March announced $5 million to help Arizonans struggling to make rent due to COVID-19. These dollars were included as part of a Rental Eviction Prevention Assistance Program launched by the Arizona Department of Housing. To date, the program has provided nearly 1,200 households with $1.1 million dollars worth of rental assistance.

As part of today’s announcement, the Governor announced an additional $650,000 in new funding for community action agencies to improve staffing and administration of rental assistance programs to get resources out to families and individuals faster. In total, state and local governments have made more than $80 million available to assist renters and prevent homelessness.

Earlier this week, the Governor announced a plan to distribute nearly $6 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) program to organizations that support Arizonans in need, combat homelessness, and help ensure families and individuals keep a roof over their heads. The funding will support counseling services, guidance on independent living, rental assistance and as well as homeless shelters throughout the state.

In addition, the Arizona Department of Housing is providing Chicanos Por La Causa $250,000 for the organization’s Statewide Housing Program, which finds housing for homeless individuals. The program supports rental assistance and helps at-risk and underserved populations secure and maintain affordable, stable housing. These funds will come from the Crisis Contingency and Safety Net Fund.

The Governor in May announced $300,000 from the Crisis Contingency and Safety Net Fund to organizations providing Arizonans in need with rental assistance, telehealth and transportation to health services. The funding recipients, St. Vincent de Paul and Open Hearts, use the funding to help vulnerable populations avoid eviction and access services needed to preserve health.

Foreclosure Prevention Program

The Governor also announced today $5 million to launch the Foreclosure Prevention Program. The program provides financial assistance to individuals who rely on income from tenants to help them avoid foreclosure.

