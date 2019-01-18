Governor Ducey’s Public Briefings

Governor Doug Ducey’s Executive Budget for fiscal year 2020 will be released online on Friday, January 18, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. Matthew Gress, Director of the Governor’s Office of Strategic Planning and Budgeting, will brief members of the public to share information on the newly released budget.

To maximize public engagement, the briefing will be live-streamed at azgovernor.gov/budget. Members of the public who are unable to attend the hearings in-person can watch from their computer or mobile device and email questions to azbudget@az.gov.

The Governor’s Office will also hold briefings across Arizona for members of the public to hear details about the budget and provide feedback. In addition to tomorrow’s briefing in Phoenix, briefings will take place in Tucson, Nogales, Prescott, Flagstaff, Casa Grande, Yuma and Kingman. Details on the full schedule can be viewed below.

“It’s important that members of the public have the opportunity to hear about Arizona’s balanced budget and have their views heard,” said Governor Ducey. “These briefings provide an excellent opportunity to do just that. We look forward to sharing with Arizonans our budget priorities, which focus on doing the things that matter and preparing for Arizona’s future.”

PUBLIC BRIEFING SCHEDULE

Friday, January 18, 2019

Public Budget Briefing in Phoenix | 2:00 p.m.

Executive Tower

2nd-Floor Conference Room

1700 W. Washington St.

Phoenix, AZ 85007

Wednesday, January 23, 2019

Public Budget Briefing in Tucson | 10:00 a.m.

Pima Community College District Office

Building C Room 105

4905 E. Broadway Blvd.

Tucson, AZ 85709

Public Budget Briefing in Nogales | 1:00 p.m.

City of Nogales Council Chambers

777 N. Grand Ave.

Nogales, AZ 85621

Tuesday, January 29, 2019

Public Budget Briefing in Prescott | 1:30 p.m.

Prescott City Hall

Council Chambers

201 South Cortez

Prescott, AZ 86303

Public Budget Briefing in Flagstaff | 4:00 p.m.

High Country Conference Center

201 W. Butler Ave.

Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Wednesday, January 30, 2019

Public Budget Briefing in Casa Grande | 9:00 a.m.

Casa Grande City Hall

City Council Chambers

510 E. Florence Blvd.

Casa Grande, AZ 85122

Friday, February 1, 2019

Public Budget Briefing in Yuma | 12:30 p.m.

Yuma City Hall

Council Chambers

One, City Plaza

Yuma, AZ 85364

Public Budget Briefing in Kingman | 3:30 p.m.

Mohave County Admin Building

Board of Supervisors Auditorium Room

700 W. Beale St.

Kingman, AZ 86401