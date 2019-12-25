Governor Ducey’s 2019 Christmas Message

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey today released the following statement for Christmas:

“Rejoice! Christmas is here! A time when family and friends gather, a time to celebrate the good news of the season. For as the angel said to the shepherds, ‘today in the city of David there has been born for you a Savior, who is Christ the Lord!’

“It is a day of hope, when our hearts are renewed by the spirit of the season and when people around the world choose charity, generosity and kindness above all else. May that spirit, the spirit of Christmas, fill our hearts and guide us today and throughout the year.

“As we celebrate, we pause and give thanks to all those serving away from their families — our law enforcement, first responders, correctional officers, military members, medical personnel, volunteers and more. And we thank their families, who share in the sacrifices made to keep us safe and serve others.

“May this season bring warmth and joy to all Arizonans. And from my family to yours, we wish everyone a safe and Merry Christmas, and a happy new year!”

