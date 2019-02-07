Governor Ducey Signs Historic Water Plan

YUMA — Just moments ago, Governor Doug Ducey joined elected officials and water leaders in Yuma to commemorate the passage of the Arizona Drought Contingency Plan.

Alongside State Senators Lisa Otondo and Sine Kerr, State Representative Tim Dunn, Yuma water leaders Mark Smith and Wade Noble, members of the Yuma agricultural community and other stakeholders, Governor Ducey spoke about the historic legislation and the need to continue working together to secure Arizona’s water future.

“The Drought Contingency Plan is a historic, bipartisan achievement. This is the biggest thing to happen for water in the state of Arizona in the last forty years,” Governor Ducey said at the ceremonial signing. “The road wasn’t easy. The people that got this done put the state of Arizona first. I want to thank all the leaders in the Yuma community for their partnership. We’ve proved that working together with a common goal in mind, there’s no limit to what we can achieve.”

Following the signing, Governor Ducey delivered the Yuma State of the State address at Arizona Western College.

