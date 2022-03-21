Governor Ducey Signed 19 Bills Into Law Friday

On Friday, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed 19 bills into law. In most cases, new Arizona law takes effect 90 days after the close of the legislative session. The 19 bills Governor Ducey signed include the following:

SB1242 improves screening procedures for staff at nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

SB1074 expands the practice of dentistry to include the administering of Botox and dermal fillers for therapeutic or cosmetic purposes.

SB1275 stipulates usage times for permissible consumer fireworks, prohibiting their use between 11pm and 8am with some exceptions for holidays.

SB1257 modifies the authorization for residents of an RV rental space, allowing people with disabilities to have one or more live-in caregivers without the caregivers being charged fees by the landlord.

SB1088 expands the list of services a naturopathic physician and osteopathic physician may perform and classifies an assault against a naturopathic physician as an aggravated assault.

SB1190 grants surrogates acting on behalf of a person that is the subject of documents in the health care directives registry access to those documents.

SB1069 revises procedures relating to juvenile dependency and child placement.

SB1202 continues the Arizona Board of Nursing Care Institution Administrators and Assisted Living Facility Managers (NCIA Board) for two years.

SB1073 revises requirements related to a juvenile’s adjudication, disposition and probation.

SB1300 expands the permissible uses for Tribal College Dual Enrollment Program (Program) Fund monies. Allows a Program to offer specified courses to high schools located outside of a reservation.

SB1321 Conforms statute to the transfer of the Arizona Commission for Postsecondary Education (ACPE) to the Arizona Board of Regents (ABOR). Makes changes to the Arizona Teacher Student Loan Program (Loan Program), Arizona Leveraging Educational Assistance Program (AzLEAP) and Postsecondary Educational Fund (Fund).

SB1066 decreases the time period that a nonprofit organization must be in continuous existence prior to conducting a raffle.

SB1115 provides immediate in-state student status to an eligible person using educational assistance for veterans and service members under specified federal programs.

SB1212 continues the Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services (ADVS) and the Arizona Veterans’ Service Advisory Commission (Commission) for eight years to July 1, 2030.

SB1276 continues the Arizona Department of Real Estate for eight years.

SB1376 prohibits a municipality or county from adopting any regulatory provisions that prohibit using acceptable alternative refrigerants listed in the Clean Air Act (CAA) if the equipment used is listed and installed in compliance with the CAA’s requirements.

SB1238 amends state trust land statutes that require reappraisal before auction, mandates Board of Appeals’ approval of commercial leases and specifies how initial payments on recently purchased lands are applied.

SB1265 requires the purchaser of a property tax lien to send a notice of intent to foreclose the right to redeem to the property owner’s mailing address.

SB1089 prohibits the county recorder from receiving a fee for recording or releasing a restitution lien.