Governor Ducey Kicks Off Computer Science Education Week
December 04
10:19 2017
Governor Doug Ducey visited the Phoenix Coding Academy on Monday to kick off Computer Science Education Week. Recognized nationally, Computer Science Education Week is an annual program dedicated to inspiring K-12 students to take interest in the field of computer science. Computer Science Education Week also recognizes the birthday of computing pioneer Admiral Grace Murray Hopper, who was instrumental in the creation of the first computer-language translator, which led to one of the first business-oriented computer languages, COBOL. Her true legacy is in her inspiration of future generations, especially young women, to become programmers and computer scientists.

During his visit, Governor Ducey joined Principal Seth Beute, Phoenix Union High School District Superintendent Chad Gestson, and industry partners to discuss the importance of increasing opportunities for Arizona students to participate in high-quality computer science education. The governor  engaged in “Hour of Code” activities with students and teachers during his visit.

“Computer science plays a significant role in revolutionizing business & industry, creating new fields of commerce, and driving technological breakthroughs across all fields of science,” said Governor Ducey before his arrival to the event. “I’m looking forward to kicking off Computer Science Week at Phoenix Coding Academy and seeing firsthand their commitment to providing Arizona students with rigorous, high-quality computer science education that equips them for today’s job-market.”

As part of Computer Science Education Week, there are 469 planned “Hour of Code” events in schools across Arizona, including many in rural communities. The “Hour of Code” events are sponsored in partnership with Code.org with the goal of teaching computer science in a fun and creative way that appeals to children of all ages and backgrounds.

