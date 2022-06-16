Governor Ducey Declares State of Emergency For Pipeline Fire

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey today issued a declaration of emergency in response to the Pipeline Fire north of Flagstaff, which has burned more than 24,800 acres as of Thursday and continues to present challenges to responding crews and the community.

The governor declared the state of emergency following Coconino County’s declaration, allowing the community to receive additional support and resources as needed to respond to the fires.

Windy, hot, and dry weather conditions in the area have made fire suppression efforts incredibly difficult. More than 740 fire personnel have been deployed as of Thursday, along with Hotshot crews, engines, dozers and helicopters.

The Pipeline Fire is active against Sunset Crater and along the Tunnel Fire burn scar, which burned in April and May of this year.

“Public safety is our top priority,” said Governor Ducey. “As state and local fire officials work to contain the blaze, our office will ensure emergency officials have the resources to respond to and recover from this fire. We will continue to work with our partners on the ground to provide all support necessary to mitigate the fire and protect people, pets and property. We continue to pray for the safety of all firefighters and first responders who are battling hot and windy conditions. For a community still recovering from the path of the Tunnel Fire in April, this new blaze is a reminder for all Arizonans to be vigilant and safe this wildfire season.”

The latest information on the fire is here: LINK

View smoke forecast from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality here: LINK

View road closure information from the Arizona Department of Transportation here: LINK

View fire restrictions in Arizona here: LINK

View the Governor’s Declaration of Emergency HERE.

