Governor Ducey Declares a State of Emergency

On Wednesday, Governor Doug Ducey issued a Declaration of Emergency and an Executive Order to provide health officials and administrators with tools and guidance necessary to combat the continued spread of COVID-19 and to reduce financial burdens on Arizonans by lowering healthcare costs associated with the virus.

During his announcement, Governor Ducey said:

These are our latest steps — and they will not be our last steps. This will continue to be my top priority. 24/7. But nothing here today should be misinterpreted. Arizonans should not panic. These are proactive measures to limit community spread. To our citizens: Continue to follow the Department of Health Services guidelines on how to stay healthy.