Governor Ducey: "Arizonans Safer At Home"
June 25
18:06 2020
June 25, 2020

Governor urges the use of masks

PHOENIX — On Thursday Governor Doug Ducey, Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) Director Dr. Cara Christ and Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs Major General Michael T. McGuire held a briefing today to provide the latest information on COVID-19. The Governor urged Arizonans to take responsible actions to help contain the spread of the virus:

limit time away from home

practice physical distancing

wear a mask

and follow ADHS health guidance.

“Arizonans and businesses across the state have worked for months to protect others and contain the spread of COVID-19 — and we can’t let up now,” said Governor Ducey. “Right now, Arizonans are safer at home. And when you’re away from home, don’t forget to limit social gatherings, stay six feet from others, wash your hands and wear a mask. These simple steps can make a big difference.”

Additionally, the Governor today issued an Executive Order extending the Good Samaritan order, which protects frontline health care workers responding to the COVID-19 outbreak. Learn more about the Good Samaritan protections HERE.

View today’s Executive Order HERE.

View the slides from the Governor’s briefing HERE.

