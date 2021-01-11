News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Governor Ducey Announces $65 Million From CDC For Vaccine Rollout

January 11
03:54 2021
Governor Doug Ducey today announced Arizona is receiving $65,769,416 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to support COVID-19 vaccine clinics and strengthen vaccine confidence and community engagement.

“We want to get Arizonans vaccinated as quickly, safely and efficiently as possible,” said Governor Ducey. “There’s no time to waste. COVID-19 is spreading, our medical professionals are working around the clock, and Arizonans who want the vaccine deserve to get it without delay. The funding from the CDC will help amp up vaccine distribution, reach communities in need, and protect Arizonans from the virus. My thanks to the CDC for the continued support, and to our medical professionals and frontline workers who continue to step up and help others.”

The CDC funding will be used to get more Arizonans vaccinated quickly and safely, including:

  • Connecting with communities that may face difficulties reaching a vaccine site;

  • Engaging with communities that have low confidence in vaccines;

  • Ensuring high-quality, safe and equitable vaccine distribution;

  • Developing community engagement strategies to promote COVID-19 vaccination efforts;

  • Supporting high vaccination uptake in tribal nations; and more.

“Today’s funding from the CDC will further help Arizona get more people vaccinated and slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ. “We have worked hard to make sure medical professionals, those in congregate settings, and other vulnerable individuals get vaccinated, and we are thrilled to use this funding to strengthen our efforts. My thanks to the CDC for supporting our efforts in Arizona.” 

To date, 123,862 Arizonans have received the COVID-19 vaccine, with 2,127 fully vaccinated. In total, over 126,000 vaccinations have been administered in Arizona. Gila and Pinal Counties have moved to phase 1B of vaccine distribution, meaning protective services workers, teachers, child care workers, and those 75 and older are now prioritized for vaccination in those counties. 

On December 30, Governor Ducey issued an Executive Order to rapidly expand access to the COVID-19 vaccine by streamlining distribution throughout Arizona and establishing additional vaccination sites.

For COVID-19 information and updates, visit azhealth.gov

