Governor Ducey And The Teachers Academy

According to reports, more than 1,000 teaching positions are still open across the state of Arizona after a month of school.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey introduced the “Teacher Academy” program in his “state of the State” address in January.

Ducey announced the program after it was revealed that there were 7,000 plus teaching vacancies at the beginning of the year.

The new program offers students free tuition for filling the open positions. The interesting part is the students aren’t necessarily all education majors.

All three of Arizona’s major Universities have different approaches to handling the program.

The University of Arizona has a 1-year master’s program for students from different fields who want teaching credentials.Arizona State is sticking with a traditional 4-year program.

Northern Arizona University is waiving tuition for participants in their “Grow your own degree” program at community colleges across the state. NAU also offers a 1-year certification program.

On Tuesday (9/26), Governor Ducey mentioned that the issue with the program is that it doesn’t address keeping teachers from the program in the profession.For more information visit https://nau.edu/TeachersAcademy/.

If NAU isn’t the best option for you, Google search Arizona Teachers Academy for more info.