Governor Announces Rental Assistance Program

Governor Ducey Announces Rental Assistance Program To Provide Financial Assistance And Housing Stability
Keeping renters safe and in their homes
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 authorized financial rent and utility relief for Arizona renters and landlords to be administered at the state and local level. Beginning on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, renters and landlords in the twelve Arizona counties listed below will be able to apply for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) using the online ERAP portal. Applications will be accepted through the program’s expiration on December 31, 2021 or until funding is exhausted.
Counties Served
Apache
Cochise
Coconino
Gila
Graham
Greenlee
La Paz
Mohave
Navajo
Pinal
Santa Cruz
Yavapai
Several large counties and cities, including Maricopa County, Pima County and Yuma County, are receiving funding directly from the federal government. Those counties plan to launch their own rental assistance programs, which will be separate from this Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES) program. Renters residing in cities and counties other than those listed above are encouraged to contact their local jurisdictions for similar programs. Once it is launched, the DES ERAP portal will also direct renters living outside these counties to their respective programs.
Program Details
Eligibility
Rental assistance is available to both landlords and renters. While both may apply for assistance, eligibility is based on the the renter’s address and ability to meet the following federal criteria:
- The renter has a risk of homelessness, housing instability, or unsafe living conditions demonstrated by the following:
- Eviction notice
- Utility shutoff notice
- Past due rent notice
- Past due utility notice
- Any other evidence of unsafe or unhealthy living conditions or housing instability
- The renter or member of the renter’s household is eligible for unemployment insurance benefits or has experienced a financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic
- The renter’s household income is less than or equal to 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI)
|DES Emergency Rental Assistance Program – Maximum Household Income Eligible
|County
|Household Size (persons)
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|Apache
|27,733
|31,667
|35,633
|39,600
|42,767
|45,933
|49,100
|52,267
|Cochise
|31,067
|35,533
|39,967
|44,400
|47,967
|51,500
|55,067
|58,600
|Coconino
|42,800
|48,900
|55,000
|61,133
|66,000
|70,900
|75,800
|80,667
|Gila
|29,000
|33,167
|37,300
|41,433
|44,767
|48,067
|51,400
|54,700
|Graham
|34,333
|39,233
|44,133
|49,033
|52,967
|56,900
|60,800
|64,733
|Greenlee
|34,333
|39,233
|44,133
|49,033
|52,967
|56,900
|60,800
|64,733
|La Paz
|27,733
|31,667
|35,633
|39,600
|42,767
|45,933
|49,100
|52,267
|Maricopa
|Residents of this county are not eligible for this DES program. Contact your county or city for more information on similar programs.
|Mohave
|30,533
|34,867
|39,233
|43,600
|47,100
|50,567
|54,067
|57,567
|Navajo
|27,833
|31,800
|35,800
|39,767
|42,933
|46,133
|49,300
|52,467
|Pima
|Residents of this county are not eligible for this DES program. Contact your county or city for more information on similar programs.
|Pinal
|40,833
|46,667
|52,500
|58,333
|63,000
|67,667
|72,333
|76,967
|Sanat Cruz
|27,833
|31,800
|35,800
|39,767
|42,933
|46,133
|49,300
|52,467
|Yavapai
|37,000
|42,300
|47,600
|52,867
|57,100
|61,333
|65,567
|69,800
|Yuma
|Residents of this county are not eligible for this DES program. Contact your county or city for more information on similar programs.
Assistance priority will be given to renters with household incomes under 50% AMI and to those who have been unemployed 90 days or longer.
How to Apply
Applicants are encouraged to apply safely and conveniently from their own homes using the ERAP online portal, which will be available February 23, 2021. Applicants unable to apply online may apply by phone using the ERAP hotline or by submitting a paper application to any DES local office across the state.
During their application, renters will need to provide a copy of lease/rental agreement, photo ID, electricity and/or gas bill, disconnection notice (if any), proof of income, eviction notice (if applicable) and proof of hardship, such as a termination letter.
How much can eligible applicants expect to receive in assistance?
DES will authorize an eligible household’s need up to $3,500 per month for combined rent and utility assistance. Arrears balances dating back to March 2020 will be given priority. Future assistance will be authorized in three month increments. Assistance is available for a maximum of 15 months.
One-time assistance of up to $500 is available to landlords for court and attorney-related costs associated with each housing unit or renter.
How will funds be disbursed?
Assistance payments will be issued via ACH transfer to the landlord and/or utility service provider. Utility assistance will be disbursed in the same manner.
Appeals
Applicants can appeal adverse actions by submitting an ERAP Appeal Form or written request within 60 calendar days from the date of decision or adverse action. More information regarding this process is available on the ERAP online portal.
Fraud Safeguards
DES will mitigate fraud by verifying the identities of prospective renter applicants prior to the submission of an application using the identity verification service, ID.me. During the application process, renters will receive notice through their selected method of communication with a unique link and instructions on how to use ID.me. If a renter is unable to utilize the ID.me service, they can verify their identity by calling the ERAP hotline or by submitting a paper application with a photo identification.
Removal Prevention
By agreeing to receive rental assistance funds, the landlord agrees that the renter has not moved, been removed, and is still residing on the property that relates to the rental assistance payment. The landlord further agrees not to remove the renter for at least 30 days following the payment.
Renters and landlords can apply online beginning February 23, 2021 at des.az.gov/ERAP.