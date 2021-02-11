Governor Announces Rental Assistance Program

Governor Ducey Announces Rental Assistance Program To Provide Financial Assistance And Housing Stability

Keeping renters safe and in their homes

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 authorized financial rent and utility relief for Arizona renters and landlords to be administered at the state and local level. Beginning on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, renters and landlords in the twelve Arizona counties listed below will be able to apply for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) using the online ERAP portal. Applications will be accepted through the program’s expiration on December 31, 2021 or until funding is exhausted.

Counties Served

Apache

Cochise

Coconino

Gila

Graham

Greenlee

La Paz

Mohave

Navajo

Pinal

Santa Cruz

Yavapai

Several large counties and cities, including Maricopa County, Pima County and Yuma County, are receiving funding directly from the federal government. Those counties plan to launch their own rental assistance programs, which will be separate from this Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES) program. Renters residing in cities and counties other than those listed above are encouraged to contact their local jurisdictions for similar programs. Once it is launched, the DES ERAP portal will also direct renters living outside these counties to their respective programs.

Program Details

Eligibility

Rental assistance is available to both landlords and renters. While both may apply for assistance, eligibility is based on the the renter’s address and ability to meet the following federal criteria:

The renter has a risk of homelessness, housing instability, or unsafe living conditions demonstrated by the following: Eviction notice Utility shutoff notice Past due rent notice Past due utility notice Any other evidence of unsafe or unhealthy living conditions or housing instability

The renter or member of the renter’s household is eligible for unemployment insurance benefits or has experienced a financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic

The renter’s household income is less than or equal to 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI)

DES Emergency Rental Assistance Program – Maximum Household Income Eligible County Household Size (persons) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Apache 27,733 31,667 35,633 39,600 42,767 45,933 49,100 52,267 Cochise 31,067 35,533 39,967 44,400 47,967 51,500 55,067 58,600 Coconino 42,800 48,900 55,000 61,133 66,000 70,900 75,800 80,667 Gila 29,000 33,167 37,300 41,433 44,767 48,067 51,400 54,700 Graham 34,333 39,233 44,133 49,033 52,967 56,900 60,800 64,733 Greenlee 34,333 39,233 44,133 49,033 52,967 56,900 60,800 64,733 La Paz 27,733 31,667 35,633 39,600 42,767 45,933 49,100 52,267 Maricopa Residents of this county are not eligible for this DES program. Contact your county or city for more information on similar programs. Mohave 30,533 34,867 39,233 43,600 47,100 50,567 54,067 57,567 Navajo 27,833 31,800 35,800 39,767 42,933 46,133 49,300 52,467 Pima Residents of this county are not eligible for this DES program. Contact your county or city for more information on similar programs. Pinal 40,833 46,667 52,500 58,333 63,000 67,667 72,333 76,967 Sanat Cruz 27,833 31,800 35,800 39,767 42,933 46,133 49,300 52,467 Yavapai 37,000 42,300 47,600 52,867 57,100 61,333 65,567 69,800 Yuma Residents of this county are not eligible for this DES program. Contact your county or city for more information on similar programs.

Assistance priority will be given to renters with household incomes under 50% AMI and to those who have been unemployed 90 days or longer.

How to Apply

Applicants are encouraged to apply safely and conveniently from their own homes using the ERAP online portal, which will be available February 23, 2021. Applicants unable to apply online may apply by phone using the ERAP hotline or by submitting a paper application to any DES local office across the state.

During their application, renters will need to provide a copy of lease/rental agreement, photo ID, electricity and/or gas bill, disconnection notice (if any), proof of income, eviction notice (if applicable) and proof of hardship, such as a termination letter.

How much can eligible applicants expect to receive in assistance?

DES will authorize an eligible household’s need up to $3,500 per month for combined rent and utility assistance. Arrears balances dating back to March 2020 will be given priority. Future assistance will be authorized in three month increments. Assistance is available for a maximum of 15 months.

One-time assistance of up to $500 is available to landlords for court and attorney-related costs associated with each housing unit or renter.

How will funds be disbursed?

Assistance payments will be issued via ACH transfer to the landlord and/or utility service provider. Utility assistance will be disbursed in the same manner.

Appeals

Applicants can appeal adverse actions by submitting an ERAP Appeal Form or written request within 60 calendar days from the date of decision or adverse action. More information regarding this process is available on the ERAP online portal.

Fraud Safeguards

DES will mitigate fraud by verifying the identities of prospective renter applicants prior to the submission of an application using the identity verification service, ID.me. During the application process, renters will receive notice through their selected method of communication with a unique link and instructions on how to use ID.me. If a renter is unable to utilize the ID.me service, they can verify their identity by calling the ERAP hotline or by submitting a paper application with a photo identification.

Removal Prevention

By agreeing to receive rental assistance funds, the landlord agrees that the renter has not moved, been removed, and is still residing on the property that relates to the rental assistance payment. The landlord further agrees not to remove the renter for at least 30 days following the payment.

Renters and landlords can apply online beginning February 23, 2021 at des.az.gov/ERAP.

For residents of Page, if you have questions feel free to contact the city’s Gregg Martinez by email at:

[email protected]