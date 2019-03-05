News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

GOP Women Will Discuss Pipeline with Commissioner Cox

March 05
09:28 2019
Lake Powell Pipeline logoWashington County Republican Women will be hosting a luncheon this Thursday in St. George that will feature Washington County Commissioner Dean Cox along with General Manager Zach Renstrom of the Washington County Water Conservancy District for a Q&A about a number of issues including the Lake Powell Pipeline. Attendees at the luncheon will be allowed to ask questions of the commissioner about the needs of the pipeline and where it currently stands for funding and infrastructure.

Luncheon will be held 11:30am Thursday, March 7, 2019, at the Abbey Inn, 1129 S. Bluff Street in St. George – tickets $20 for members and $23 for nonmembers which includes lunch and a donation to the Embracing our Heroes Scholarship Fund. For details visit the website here.

