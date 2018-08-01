GOP Congressional Candidate in Page

The Arizona Primary this month is not just a time to choose candidates for Page Mayor and City Council but also a time to narrow down candidates who will square off for county and state positions in the General Election this November. Coconino County, part of the 1st Congressional District of Arizona. The August 28th Primary will consist mostly of a GOP vote in that category; Democrat incumbent Tom O’Halleran unchallenged in his party now that Dem opponent Miguel Olivas has withdrawn from the race. Green Party Candidate Ray Parrish has also dropped out which leaves three Republicans to compete for the right to take on O’Halleran on the November Ballot.

One of the three Republican candidates, Wendy Rogers will be here in Page, Thursday August 2nd at the Ranch House Grill to give voters a chance to hear her platform and ask questions of concern over brunch from 11am to 1pm. That meet-n-greet is free and open to the public.

From Ballotpedia: Rogers earned her B.A. from Michigan State University. She went on to receive her master’s in social work from the University of Alabama. She also received her master’s in national security studies from California State San Bernardino.

Rogers has served in the United States Air Force. She has also worked as a Clinical Social Worker. She currently owns a business with her husband.