Goodbye Summer; Hello Fall
October 22
03:57 2020
From the National Weather Service in Flagstaff: Much cooler Weather on the way!
A strong cold front will bring a significant change in the weather to Northern Arizona by Monday morning. Please see the attached briefing and graphics for details.
In Summary, our forecast is calling for:
- Dry and breezy conditions with near critical fire weather conditions on Saturday and Sunday.
Sharply colder on Mon and Tue, with rain and accumulating snow possible.
- Difficult travel and slick roads possible at high elevations by Monday morning.
- Freezing temperatures as low as 3000-3500’ by Tuesday morning.
- 0.5” to 1.5” of liquid precipitation over the higher terrain, with the greatest amounts favored over eastern AZ.