Goodbye Summer; Hello Fall

October 22
03:57 2020
From the National Weather Service in Flagstaff: Much cooler Weather on the way!

 

A strong cold front will bring a significant change in the weather to Northern Arizona by Monday morning.  Please see the attached briefing and graphics for details.

 

In Summary, our forecast is calling for:

 

  • Dry and breezy conditions with near critical fire weather conditions on Saturday and Sunday.

    Sharply colder on Mon and Tue, with rain and accumulating snow possible.

  • Difficult travel and slick roads possible at high elevations by Monday morning.
  • Freezing temperatures as low as 3000-3500’ by Tuesday morning.
  • 0.5” to 1.5” of liquid precipitation over the higher terrain, with the greatest amounts favored over eastern AZ.
Summary: From the National Weather Service in Flagstaff: Much cooler Weather on the way for Page Arizona!

cooler weather, national weather service, Northern Arizona, page arizona

