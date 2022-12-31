Goodbye, Page America

By Mike Reilley

I am leaving Page once again. I’ve been News Director/Morning Show Co-Host on and off here since mid-2014. Last November (2021) I actually officially retired, but it didn’t take, and I was back here in August.

This time it’s different, as the Page radio stations are shutting down. The owner, Janet Brown, has tried to get a buyer, but with no luck so far. So, she told the FCC that December 31st is the last day. There’s a real chance she will still sell it, but in the meantime, it will go dark.

I’ve been here long enough to know that Page America is a very special place with a lot of special people. My favorite part of all of this has been getting to know the Navajo Nation and the Navajo people. I had never had such an experience, since I am from Cleveland, Ohio, and had only lived in Ohio, Florida and in Burbank, California in all my many years.

Being at the border of the Navajo Nation was a thrill for me, as was getting to know so many Native people; young, old, men, ladies. You’ve all been very special as you educated this old guy from Ohio.

It’s interesting to know that for the past two years I’ve had the cell phone number of Navajo President Jonathan Nez, and when I had a question, I’d send him a text. He would always get back to me. One time a few months ago, in Window Rock, he even helped with the Play-by-play as we broadcasted a Page Sand Devils’ football game against Window Rock.

I got into radio back in 1977. I thought I wasn’t a very good radio disc-jockey, and by the early 80’s I was doing radio news. First it was around the Cleveland area, then Erie, Pennsylvania, followed by 13-years in Naples/Fort Myers, Florida.

As fate would have it, I then worked for four years as a background actor in Hollywood. I stumbled into it, and I’ll be honest, it was the most fun I’ve ever had working. Background actors are not paid very well, especially non-union BG actors, of which I was one. But my wife, Missy, had a nice job in the LA area, which allowed me to act.

As our daughter, Theresa, her husband and two daughters were moving to a new job in the Tampa, Florida area, Page radio owner, Janet, corralled me into working in Page. It’s been the experience of a lifetime. This week we are going back to our apartment in Wesley Chapel, Florida, just north of Tampa.

At the risk of forgetting a friend or two, please allow me to thank some of the people in the Page area who helped to make this such a great experience for me!

(In no particular order) Janet Brown, Bill Diak, Dan McMahon, Bubba Billie, Jenny Wells, Megan Moore, Julie Grimm, Jonathan Nez, Kaitlin @ Dam Bar, Lynne Hoffman, Devon Delmar, Ashlyn Adakai, Kim and Alan Titus, Dan Cordsen, John Christian Hopkins, Jeff Reilley, Sue Kennedy, Al Nezy, Heather Rinker, Ernie Rivers, Jessica Robinson, Jacob Robinson, CCSO Chief Deputy Brett Axlund, Judy Franz, Janice @ Safeway, BJ Bosier, Angie Woodberry, Allie Hansen, Bob Candelaria, Amanda Boston, Darren Coldwell, Tiffani Fredericks, Nate Marble, Josh Adams, Kay Leum, DJ Lister, Justin Smith, Bryan Hill, Lori Hale, Manny & Brenda Parks, Haley Smith Simpson, Sam Brower, Katie Young, Scott Young, Lynn Cormier and Becca.