Goodbye & Hello at CCC

It was a sad day, and it was a happy day Wednesday (8/21) at the Page Campus of Coconino Community College. Longtime CCC District Governing Board member, Lloyd Hammonds, was stepping down.

That was the sad news.

The happy news was that Mr. Hammonds, also on Wednesday, swore-in Joseph R. Smith, now the board’s newest member.

Mr. Smith was selected after he applied for the board position. Usually members are voted-in. But in this case, Smith was selected to replace Mr. Hammonds when Hammonds decided to step-down before his term was up. He is moving to Florida.

Board members oversee specific districts, which coincide with the districts that County Supervisors represent. Mr. Smith will represent Supervisor Chair Lena Fowler’s district on the CCC District Governing Board.

“We feel just so fortunate to have him,” said CCC President Dr. Colleen Smith. “He already has great ideas.”

Being on the board is purely volunteer work. There is no pay that comes with the position.

“It’s probably more work that some people realize,” added Dr. Smith.

One of the responsibilities of the board is to hire the CCC President. They are also involved in the development and approval of the college’s budget.

“Their primary function beyond that is setting policy,” said President Smith. “The policy helps the college to remain sustainable into the future. They make sure we are fiscally sound and that we follow the laws of Arizona and the United States.”

When it was over Lloyd Hammonds was filled with gratitude.

“I just want to say thanks to everyone,” he started. “I thank everyone at the community college, and everyone in the Page community; all the residents and all the students. Quite frankly, it’s just been a great ride the past twenty-some years.”

Around the room many of Mr. Hammonds’ friends and colleagues stood and offered praise for the man.

Said former Page Mayor Bill Diak, “I just want to thank Lloyd for all he’s done for us on a local level, because it’s been huge.”