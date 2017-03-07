News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Good Reports on Snowpack

March 07
11:21 2017
Marlon Duke

The snowpack above Lake Powell continues to thrive at 151% of where it should be at this point in winter. That’s according our contact with the Bureau of Reclamation’s Marlon Duke, who is the spokesman for the Upper Colorado Region.

“We’ve been a little bit cautious as we look at our models, because things tend to change month-to-month, and the weather can change very quickly” he told Lake Powell Communications. “But our pattern has stayed pretty constant. We’ve had a lot of moisture coming in, the snowpack looks great, the water in that snowpack looks great, and right now we’re sitting with a snowpack that represents what we would get in an entire year.”

Is it too early to declare this winter a “snowpack” success?

“I think we can say that is going to be a good winter, though some things could happen; the next few weeks could turn out to be really dry,” he said. “Or the temperature could go way up and we get some high winds. Those are things that could cut back on snowpack.”

Duke tells us things look very good for both Lake Powell and Lake Mead, but we’ll know for sure in early April.

“The forecast models we really look for are in early April,” said Duke. “Once we have that model then we can set pretty confident numbers for what we’re projecting for the inflows, for the runoff across the reservoir system and the upper Colorado River.”

Duke says they expect a really good runoff and a higher than normal inflow into Lake Powell.

“In fact, we did increase our projections for inflow into Lake Powell for the year up to 13.2-Million acre feet,” he added. “That’d be a very good year for us.”

