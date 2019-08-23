Good News Concerning the Castle Fire

Castle Fire Ramps Down as Resources Are Demobilized

(This will be the last update on the Castle Fire unless conditions change significantly)

FREDONIA, Ariz., Aug. 23, 2019 — Despite near red flag fire weather conditions yesterday, resources were able to hold the Castle Fire completely within the planning area. Fire managers remain confident they will be able to maintain the wildfire within the perimeter and anticipate no additional growth.

Management of the wildfire has transitioned to a smaller Type 4 organization and will continue to downsize through the demobilization of resources as the fire continues to wind down. Crews will continue to patrol the fire, mop up remaining hot spots near control lines, repair and rehabilitate areas where suppression actions were taken, and clear hazardous snags and debris along roadways in and around the fire area.

Smoke may be visible from the Castle Fire until precipitation arrives. However, overall smoke impacts from this wildfire are expected to decrease significantly over the next week. There are numerous wildfires currently burning throughout northern Arizona and southern Utah. For local air quality and related information, please visit the following websites: www.airnow.gov or the Smoke Management Division of The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality. Please visit InciWeb for more information on the wildfires that are currently active in the area.

The Kaibab National Forest has allowed the lightning-caused Castle Fire to spread within a defined area in order to fulfill its natural role of reducing dense forest fuels and improving overall ecosystem health. The wildfire has moved across the entire 19,368-acre planning area.

A Closure Order remains in effect for the Castle Fire area: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6439/

FINAL CASTLE FIRE OVERVIEW