Go Red For Women

February 01
10:02 2019
If you’ve noticed more than a few people wearing red today it’s not about the #RedForEd movement or this weekend’s big games for the Page High School Sand Devil basketball teams but rather to raise awareness for women’s heart health.

So share your selfies showing off your red on social media using the hashtag #goredforwomen to show you’re supporting the fight against heart disease and stroke.   It’s the # 1 killer of women, causing 1 in 3 deaths each year.

Click here to get the top tips for better heart health from the FDA.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

