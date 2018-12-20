News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

GNC Recalling Women’s Iron Complete Dietary Supplements

December 20
08:20 2018
GNC is recalling more than 750,000 packages of Women’s Iron Complete Dietary Supplements.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the supplements are being recalled because the packaging they come in are “not child resistant, as required by federal law,” causing the risk of poisoning if ingested by a child.

For more lifesaving information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC or sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.

CPSC Consumer Information Hotline
Contact us at this toll-free number if you have questions about a recall:
800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054)
Times: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET; Messages can be left anytime
Call to get product safety and other agency information and to report unsafe products.

 

