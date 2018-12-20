GNC Recalling Women’s Iron Complete Dietary Supplements

GNC is recalling more than 750,000 packages of Women’s Iron Complete Dietary Supplements.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the supplements are being recalled because the packaging they come in are “not child resistant, as required by federal law,” causing the risk of poisoning if ingested by a child.

