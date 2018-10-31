Glow Sticks Infestation

Southern Utah caves are being flooded with spent glow sticks. Snow Canyon State Park near St. George has been particularly hard hit.

Park Manager Kristen Comella calls the discarding of sticks “vandalism,” adding, “It’s an ongoing issue. It happens on a regular basis. Tubes along the Lava Flow Trail are contaminated with chemicals, glass shards and spilled plastic,” says Comella.

Bats and pack rats have been displaced by the human invasion.

Bats use the caves for winter hibernation, but Comella says, “There is virtually no hibernation anymore.”

Other vandalism in the park includes spray-painted graffiti and carving into the sandstone.