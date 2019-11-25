Glove: American (Indian) Style

How do you keep the Navajo economy rolling along?

All you need is glove.

Lots of gloves.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez has approved legislation to use $19 million from the Sihasin Fund to spur growth in the second phase of the Church Rock Industrial Park project.

The legislation turns the money over to the Navajo Nation Division of Economic Development Project Development Department.

The funds will be used to construct a 124,000-square-feet Phase II manufacturing plant and warehouse for Rhino Health, LLC, an international manufacturer of nitrate gloves. The company’s Phase I facility, in Church Rock, will begin producing latex gloves in December.

Phase II is expected to be completed in 2021.

Rhino is investing nearly $50 million into this project.

There are plenty of reasons why the Nez-Lizer Administration couldn’t help falling in glove with this plan – and 350 of them are jobs.

According to a press release Phase I and II of this project include 350 new jobs. Also, the project will use 100-percent Navajo labor to construct the facility.

Rhino is charging ahead with its product targeted for medical facilities, government agencies and food and retail industries.

No more looking for glove in all the wrong places.

“The division of Economic Development has been working on this initiative for years,” Nez said. “It’s exciting to see the project moving forward.”