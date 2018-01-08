Glen Canyon Waives Entrance Fees

GLEN CANYON NATIONAL RECREATION AREA, Arizona/Utah

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area will waive entrance fees in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, January 15.

According to Superintendent William Shott, “Every day is a great day to visit a national park. We invite you to enjoy this special opportunity to commemorate the Martin Luther King holiday with your family and also take advantage of free park entrance.”

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area offers a wide diversity of opportunities for fun and adventure with many land and water-based activities available. The fee waiver includes park entrance fees only. Other fees such as boating permits, camping, tours, concession and fees collected by third parties are not included. All National Park Service sites across the country that normally charge entrance fees will offer free admission on January 15. Free entrance fee days offer an extra incentive to visit one of these amazing places.

Glen Canyon’s entrance fees are normally $25 for one private, non-commercial vehicle for 1 to 7 days. Enjoy cost savings through America the Beautiful, 4th Grade, Senior, U.S Military, Lifetime or Annual Passes. Click here for more information about fees and passes.

While Lake Powell is one of the largest man-made lakes in North America, it is only 13 percent of Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. The recreation area stretches for hundreds of miles from Lees Ferry in Arizona to the Orange Cliffs of southern Utah, encompassing scenic vistas, geologic wonders, proposed wilderness areas, and a vast panorama of human history.

-NPS-

More information is available on each park’s website: Glen Canyon National Recreation Area or Rainbow Bridge National Monument