Glen Canyon Seeks Proposals for River Raft Concession Contract

The National Park Service issued a prospectus Thursday, May 4, soliciting proposals for the award of a concession contract to provide interpretive river raft trips within Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. Proposals for the contract, which covers the 15-mile portion of the Colorado River between Glen Canyon Dam and Lees Ferry, must be received by 4 p.m. Mountain Time on July 19.

The draft contract has a term of 10 years and is projected to begin Jan. 1, 2018. No preferred offeror for the contract exists, and this solicitation is fully competitive.

For further details about this business opportunity, including how to submit questions and proposals, access the prospectus at https://concessions.nps.gov/glca001-18.html. Details for obtaining a physical copy are available at the same link.