Glen Canyon NRA Superintendent Hosts Informal Chat

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and Rainbow Bridge Monument Superintendent Billy Shott was in Page Monday at the Ranch House Grille for an informal gathering over coffee and breakfast. A small group sat around a table voicing such concerns as campers not picking up their trash and dog excrement. One citizen suggested a “wall of shame” be installed in a public spot to show people who are guilty of not cleaning up after themselves with hopes of rectifying the problem. The superintendent spoke candidly that the Park Service would not be interested in a shaming feature such as that, but that they were in favor of encouraging cleanup and finding more positive ways to motivate others to keep the lake, trails and camping areas clear of debris and waste.

Other issues brought up during the informal gathering included concern over guides on the lake carrying the proper permits and licenses as well as the recent uptick in helicopter tours over camping areas near Horseshoe Bend. Lake Powell Life News asked Superintendent Shott when the Phase One upgrades at Horseshoe Bend would be finished since Phase Two of the upgrades break ground next month; specifically the ADA accessible trail. Chris Cook, Chief of Facilities for Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and Rainbow Bridge National Monument told us the anticipated date of completion for the trail would be in January 2019, explaining that the heat of summer had delayed completion of that project.