Glen Canyon NRA Low Water Update

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

Low Water Update

November 9, 2022

Beginning November 15, 2022, during the winter season, the park is adapting to changing conditions by providing visitor access to private paddlecraft at the Stateline Auxiliary Ramp and parking at the Stateline Auxiliary Ramp parking lot. Motorized vessels will continue to use Stateline Auxiliary Ramp.

Beginning May 1, 2023, when winter season ends, private paddlecraft access will return to the Wahweap Main Ramp. The Stateline Auxiliary Ramp will return to use only by motorized vessels.

Commercial Use Authorization (CUA) paddlecraft operators will continue to operate as usual at the Wahweap Main Ramp. Operating or parking paddlecraft CUA trailers or trucks is not authorized at Stateline Auxiliary Ramp and gravel parking lot.