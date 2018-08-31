Glen Canyon Near Top of Economic Driver List

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area has become one of the top economic drivers among National Park Service units. The NRA ranked number nine in generating economic benefits among 417 parks nationwide. An annual Park Service report states $361 million was spent at Glen Canyon in 2017, representing an overall economic output of $425 million. Glen Canyon National Recreation Area has become one of the top economic drivers among National Park Service units. The NRA ranked number nine in generating economic benefits among 417 parks nationwide. An annual Park Service report states $361 million was spent at Glen Canyon in 2017, representing an overall economic output of $425 million.

With 4,574,940 visitors last year, Glen Canyon outpaced both Yellowstone and Yosemite national parks. Just five years ago, visitation was under two million.

The recreation area supports 5,060 local jobs. In 2017, Rainbow Bridge National Monument welcomed 108,418 visitors, who generated $6.2 million in economic output.

Visitation to Horseshoe Bend Overlook is nearing 1.5 million people a year. The Escalante area, Muley Point, and Orange Cliffs have all experienced substantial visitation growth numbers.