Glen Canyon National Recreation Area’s Colleen Allen Receives National Award

Glen Canyon’s Colleen Allen Receives National Award

GLEN CANYON NATIONAL RECREATION AREA, Arizona/Utah – Glen Canyon National Recreation Area is proud to announce that Colleen Allen, leader of its Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) program, has received the coveted Director’s Award for Natural Resources.

According to Superintendent William Shott, “Mrs. Allen definitely deserves this national award and recognition for her leadership and efforts in addressing quagga mussel issues! She has worked tirelessly in developing partnerships with the States of Utah and Arizona and our boating community to contain the quagga mussel infestation to Lake Powell and to prevent its spread to other water bodies.

Her leadership is also recognized nationally in the Department of the Interior’s Safeguarding the West Initiative, coordinating with federal, state, tribal and private partners at multiple park units across the west on quagga/zebra mussel prevention and containment efforts. Through her efforts, Mrs. Allen has shown that effective quagga mussel containment in western water bodies is possible and best done through a coordinated and ongoing effort with all partners and agencies.”

The national award recognizes Mrs. Allen’s leadership in efforts to prevent the introduction and spread of AIS in the Western U.S. The program is unique in scale, complexity, and the level of inter-jurisdictional cooperation that is necessary for it to succeed. She has worked across jurisdictional boundaries with diverse partners to develop mutually acceptable approaches that are also effective at reducing the risk of spreading AIS.

She has demonstrated flexibility in a rapidly changing and exceedingly complex environment of fluctuating reservoir levels, while leading effective partnerships with boaters, local concessioners, state and federal agencies, and researchers. Additional highlights of Mrs. Allen’s efforts include providing opportunities for small business owners in Page, Arizona and Ticaboo, Utah to develop boat decontamination services, which support the local economy and create jobs. Each year she has overseen more than 200,000 visitor contacts and more than 5,000 boat decontaminations (annual average totals for 5 boat ramps on Lake Powell). Mrs. Allen also received the Regional Director’s Award for Natural Resources in 2019.

